Waite's comments reprehensible, but not surprising
Dear Editor,
Deputy general secretary of the Peter Phillips-led People's National Party (PNP) publicly call Labourites “nasty nayga” and the subsequent condemnations are coming fast and furious. But are Waite's comments surprising and out of the ordinary for the PNP? No!
Let's back up a bit. There is a mindset in the PNP that Labourites are less than human. It started way back with Sir Alexander Bustamante, who they said couldn't spell bread. Which was a lie!
Then it was on to Edward Seaga, who they said called Jamaicans black scandal bags. Again, not true!
One would have thought that was enough, but just years ago Peter Bunting called Labourites John Crows.
Damion Crawford called Labourites “Dutty Labourites”.
And now Basil Waite...
The sad thing about it is that the followers of the PNP actually believe the mess, because you hear them use the very same terms when conversing amongst themselves.
And one of the reasons they act that way is that they think they do not need Labourites' support to win an election. To them Labourites are “the others”, who don't matter and should be hated.
Frankly, such characterisation of Labourites is tantamount to hate speech. It's not the heat of the moment political madness; it's something that the PNP believes.
It's worth noting, Labourites are Jamaicans who pay taxes and contribute positively to the upliftment of this nation.
Independent voters must also understand the politics of division that is inherent in the PNP. They are trying to get people to believe that Labourites are the enemy and must be characterised in the vilest of terms. That sort of behaviour must be stoutly rejected at every opportunity, especially at the ballot boxes. The PNP must be made to understand that the politics of division and hate has no place in modern Jamaica.
Another point worth noting is that none of the leadership aspirants in the PNP has publicly repudiated the comments of Waite. That in and of itself speaks volumes.
It shows that the PNP lacks the moral authority necessary to lead this nation — whether it's of the Peter Bunting variety or the Phillips. Old people have a saying: No better herring, no better barrel.
Fabian Lewis
tyronelewis272@gmail.com
