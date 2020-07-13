Warren Newby for St Ann NE

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to Warren Newby:

I am of the belief that former Senator Warren Newby should apply for the vacant seat of St Ann North Eastern as I strongly believe he's perfect to carry on the legacy of Shahine Robinson.

Warren Newby, as president of Generation 2000 in 2007, led the communication of the party and delivered it out of 18 1/2 years in Opposition. He was a senator from 2007-2011 and a parliamentary secretary. He was also appointed a state minister.

He was a deputy general secretary from 2010 - 2013 and a part of the Jamaica Labour Party 2011 youth team (with Marlene Malahoo Forte and Saphire Longmore) who debated the likes of Lisa Hanna, Dayton Campbell, and Raymond Pryce. He was seen after that debate as one for the future. I see Warren Newby as a potential leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) after Andrew Holness.

He's a man of the people and for the people. If Warren Newby applies for the seat I will expect many in the current party hierarchy will be against it, but if he's victorious clearly the people of St Ann North Eastern St Ann will be sending a message.

St Ann North Eastern was created in 1959 and the delegates have never, to my knowledge, picked their candidate. The Jamaica Labour Party constitution gives the delegates the power to elect their representatives, not the leader.

I hope Warren Newby will see this letter and apply for the seat.

My best wishes to the Fakhourie family.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com