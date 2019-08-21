Was the World Cup ever won?

Dear Editor,

The recently concluded Cricket World Cup that was agonisingly staged in the United Kingdom has left a bittersweet 'taste' on the perception of cricket fans all over the world.

That being said, the competition was rather lengthy with a glut of matches. Besides, the English-type weather was painstakingly frustrating as it, at times, robbed the true outcome of some key matches.

As a West Indian, naturally, one was rooting for the regional side to prevail in every match the team took part in, especially against more formidable opponents. Though they were unlucky in a number of matches — and some questionable decisions went against them — one is still of the view that, with the impregnable talent that abounds among the players, they did not commit all their efforts as a unified force to be reckoned with the greats.

Nonetheless, the focus was on the finals between hosts England and the unfortunate New Zealand teams. With both squads producing what will truly go down in the annals of cricketing folklore as one of the greatest matches to be ever witnessed by the faintest of hearts, cricket was never the winner on the day as both sides tried desperately to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Initially, after both teams scored similar totals, the match ought to have ended at that instance, and the trophy should have been rightly shared. Unfortunately, a T-20 rule in cricket was employed and both sides were aptly involved in a 'super over', which went down to the thinnest of wires. Again, the scores were amazingly tied and the hosts were dubiously awarded the title based on scoring more boundaries than their counterparts throughout the entire match.

Personally, as an ardent cricket fan, one, at no point would I want to be engrossed in a dilemma of this magnitude. Pundits scattered like roaches on the day at the final outcome, filling out huge sums of unwarranted returns. While commentators from both spheres are either beaming or lamenting like desolate souls at the 'marvel' of the cricketing world to this very day.

The million-dollar question still resonates around the four corners of the globe: Was the World Cup ever won?

Trebuh Eroom

lpslimited39@gmail.com