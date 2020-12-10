Watch for the next big battle within the PNP

Dear Editor,

The next big battle within the People's National Party (PNP) will be among the vice-presidents.

General elections and internal elections have consequences. In 2018, when the PNP had some 30 seats, they elected Damion Crawford, Mikael Phillips, Wykeham McNeill, and Phillip Paulwell; they're now down to 14 seats, hence those vice-presidents will have to take responsibility for the lost seats, instead of blaming Peter Phillips alone.

Clearly Wykeham McNeill, an incumbent vice-president who lost his seat in Parliament, is in no position to seek re-election, because he did not only lose his seat but he lost all seats in Region Five where he's from.

Phillip Paulwell won't seek re-election because he's now chairman. His region also did very poorly, as Region Three lost Kingston Central, a PNP fortress.

I don't see Damion Crawford and Mikael Phillips not seeking re-election, but I believe Lisa Hanna, Peter Bunting, Anthony Hylton, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, Julian Robinson, and Norman Horne will throw their hats in the ring for a vice-presidential position.

There's going to be a battle.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com