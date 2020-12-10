Watch for the next big battle within the PNP
Dear Editor,
The next big battle within the People's National Party (PNP) will be among the vice-presidents.
General elections and internal elections have consequences. In 2018, when the PNP had some 30 seats, they elected Damion Crawford, Mikael Phillips, Wykeham McNeill, and Phillip Paulwell; they're now down to 14 seats, hence those vice-presidents will have to take responsibility for the lost seats, instead of blaming Peter Phillips alone.
Clearly Wykeham McNeill, an incumbent vice-president who lost his seat in Parliament, is in no position to seek re-election, because he did not only lose his seat but he lost all seats in Region Five where he's from.
Phillip Paulwell won't seek re-election because he's now chairman. His region also did very poorly, as Region Three lost Kingston Central, a PNP fortress.
I don't see Damion Crawford and Mikael Phillips not seeking re-election, but I believe Lisa Hanna, Peter Bunting, Anthony Hylton, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, Julian Robinson, and Norman Horne will throw their hats in the ring for a vice-presidential position.
There's going to be a battle.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy