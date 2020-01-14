Watching the early movements of 2020

Dear Editor,

Now that the new year is here, the guessing game for the election date has begun.

The excitement is already here with the declaration of Dr Winston De La Haye making his political preference public knowledge. Some people had their suspicions about his political leanings; however, he has always carried out his duties in a professional manner when he was chief medical officer.

The ongoing circus that continues to follow this young man named Damian Crawford was expected by a few and will only stop when he retires from active politics completely.

We should hear more this year from the organisations that consider themselves governance watchdogs. Some are perceived to have political bias based on the issues that they choose to speak on. I speak of Jamaicans For Justice and National Integrity Action. There is a new one that was formed in 2017 called Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP). It is the brainchild of Jeanette Calder. I am sure if the Andrew Holness-led Government attempts any 'run wid it' spending for the upcoming general election this group will be vocal as well. However, my question for Jeanette Calder is: What inspired you to become a governance watchdog?

Speaking about watchdogs, this newspaper had an article on September 27, 2014, titled 'Squatters making life hell in Port Royal'. It spoke of the rise in the squatter population then. I cannot recall those groups being vocal on it. If it were not for the development project the squatters would just be left there. I wonder if these squatters found themselves on the voters' list before the clean-up exercise of the Electoral Office of Jamaica . Let's watch and see if they are all removed before the general election is called.

Watcher on the wall