Dear Editor,

Enough is enough! We are the generation that is drawing the line in the sand and demanding leadership and conviction to steer this country to its God-given destiny as written in our national motto, anthem and pledge.

We, as young people, are rejecting political tribalism and mindless voting. We are issues voters!

We are defending the timeless wisdom of marriage and family and are standing against any evil agenda on a national level.

This is the fight of our lives! As tomorrow's leaders — and today's voters — we want Jamaica, under God, to increase in beauty, fellowship and prosperity by doing things God's way.

The youth across the nation should come out and vote on issues on September 3.

In recent years the social and political ills have mutated into bold-faced agendas, such as proposed legislation for abortion, pro-LGBT curriculum, and an unconstitutional attempt to impose a national identification system (NIDS) on Jamaican citizens. But, in response to the damage already done to the minds of our people, as well as the potential danger of these dynamics, a passionate group of Christian millennials stands poised and ready to push back against attacks on our nation's moral fabric and social structure. #GenFight!

Dr Daniel Thomas

President

Love March Movement