We don't have a gender-based violence issue in Jamaica
Dear Editor,
I am a solution-oriented person so I won't be following the mob using emotions and not looking at the evidence.
I've seen where people with identity politics have coined words like gender-based violence and some Jamaicans are automatically regurgitating a term they don't fully understand.
Some will call me a sexist for saying this, but we do not have a gender-based violence issue in Jamaica, we have a violence issue in Jamaica.
Gang-related and domestic violence account for over 95 per cent of murders in the country.
We have a violence issue because as a nation we do not learn how to solve disputes. Also, too many relationships are transactional. It is important for both men and women to be honest with each other, as well as realistic.
In this society the men and boys are blamed for everything. Why is no one in this feminist society looking at the suicide rate of men in relationships? I am not saying that us men and boys are mere victims, I believe we should look at both sides of the story. If we only look at one side that means the violence issue we are having will not end.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy