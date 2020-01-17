We don't have a gender-based violence issue in Jamaica

Dear Editor,

I am a solution-oriented person so I won't be following the mob using emotions and not looking at the evidence.

I've seen where people with identity politics have coined words like gender-based violence and some Jamaicans are automatically regurgitating a term they don't fully understand.

Some will call me a sexist for saying this, but we do not have a gender-based violence issue in Jamaica, we have a violence issue in Jamaica.

Gang-related and domestic violence account for over 95 per cent of murders in the country.

We have a violence issue because as a nation we do not learn how to solve disputes. Also, too many relationships are transactional. It is important for both men and women to be honest with each other, as well as realistic.

In this society the men and boys are blamed for everything. Why is no one in this feminist society looking at the suicide rate of men in relationships? I am not saying that us men and boys are mere victims, I believe we should look at both sides of the story. If we only look at one side that means the violence issue we are having will not end.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com