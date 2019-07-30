We don't have a human trafficking problem in Ja

Dear Editor,

Every day we are bombarded with advertisements about human trafficking in Jamaica. However, we do not have a human trafficking problem.

If a young woman decides to go to “Back Road” to sell her body that is not human trafficking. She is not being held against her will. She is free to go back home whenever she wants.

This narrative about people being held against their will in Jamaica is being fuelled by international human rights groups who have an annual budget to spend.

If there really is such a crisis in Jamaica, show us the statistics. If not, stop wasting millions on advertising a crisis that does not exist.

Jamaican Observer

St Andrew