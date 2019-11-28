We have to define progress for ourselves?

Dear Editor,

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines progress as a forward or onward movement (as to an objective or to a goal); advance or gradual betterment, especially the progressive development of humankind.

Factories have been instrumental in modernisation and delivering technological advances to all societies. Whether capitalism, socialism, communism, dictatorship, or democracy, the factory has delivered all our appliances, vehicles, electronics, medical equipment, and many other advances that define modernity and have improved the quality life of billions.

Nothing is perfect; therefore, everything have benefits and drawbacks. Has the cost of modernity been too high for mankind's long-term survival?

One of the major contributors to global warming is factories. They release greenhouse gases and other pollutants into the atmosphere. Global warming and other environmental degradation present an existential threat to human survival.

I am not saying to stop using factories to make merchandise, but we need to use technology to mitigate the environmental damage. This can be done, but profit will be lowered — so it will not be done.

The other aspect of worshipping big business is the huge tax break big companies (factories) often get when they come to developing countries like Jamaica. They will eventually leave after they have exhausted our resources. Will helping local entrepreneurs be a better model? That's what south Korea, Japan, and China did.

Let's engage in discussion on what progress is for Jamaica. What is Jamaica's goal or final destination?

Brian E Plummer

brianplummer3000@gmail.com