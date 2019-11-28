We missed the '5 in 4', so what?

Dear Editor,

I distinctly remember when the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) took office and the Economic Growth Council was launched to bring home five per cent growth in four years the Opposition and certain parts of the society castigated the party for not being ambitious enough with setting higher growth targets. I remember them saying it should be three per cent per year, which would equate to 12 per cent growth over four years.

Now that “5 in 4” is no longer possible they are on the Government for missing that target.

The target has been missed, and I ask so what?

Let's get something very straight, while high growth rates are very good, for the past 20+ years Jamaica has not grown anywhere near what we had in the 60s and 80s. And while structural changes have been implemented, certain cultural impediments are still in place. One is, people are still risk averse because of the past. Secondly, the cost of energy, loans, and labour are still prohibitively high.

We missed the target, but so what? So what when unemployment is at record lows? So what when poverty is at record lows? So what when the country is actually growing? So what when the debt to GDP (gross domestic product) ratio is down from a whopping 150 per cent of GDP? So what when capital expenditure is up? So what when infrastructural development is being done in every nook and cranny of the country? So what when Government is set to build six more schools? And on and on we could go.

Even with the missed target of 5 in 4 Jamaica is still in a much better place under the Jamaica Labour Party, much better than when the People's National Party ruled — who ironically has never grown the economy in any significant way all its time in power. On economic growth as on so many things, the People's National Party has no credibility whatsoever on which to criticise the Government.

Even without 5 in 4, Jamaica continues to power forward under Labour. One good term deserves another.

Fabian Lewis

