We must organise
Dear Editor,
The greatest invention in the world is “organisation”.
Stokely Carmichael said on his deathbed that we should “organise, organise, and organise” around and using our history and culture.
The one thing the Europeans and Arabs refused the Africans when they landed in America was to organise and they were denied going to Church. The Africans fought hard to become Christians. Now, we know that any time they denied us something in the past, it was because what we wanted was for our own good.
Try to organise and they will kill you. Try to go to school and they will kill you. So, we must do what they denied us. Organise and go to school to learn. We must do our very best to reverse the names put on us, because the book of knowledge, which you call the Bible, teaches that whatever you call, it becomes. Call yourselves Africans and you become Africans. Nothing else. So, let us organise ourselves to become Africans; not black, not Negroes, not afros, but Africans.
We must organise to get our posterity ready to go home. Read the book of knowledge, you call the Bible in Ezra and note how the Africans were organised to go back to Jerusalem. They went and built the city. These descendants of the Romans will never change. Don't try to change them.
Where do we go from here? I am inviting you to join African Diaspora Directorate on the Internet.
Dr Kofi Agyapong
Chairman
SADA, Inc
www.sada54.org
