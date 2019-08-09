We need gun - and ammunition-sniffing dogs now
Dear Editor,
We have had several limited states of public emergency imposed across the island over the past year. These enhanced security measures give the police and soldiers unfettered freedom to search people and property without a warrant.
Notwithstanding, the police have recovered only a handful of illegal weapons. And when the police pack up their tents and portable toilets and leave the communities under states of emergency we will be exactly where we started before the circus came to town.
Gun - and ammunition-sniffing dogs would allow the police to find many of the guns that are buried right under their noses.
I watched a video online of one such dog that was able to locate a weapon that had been hidden in a pond.
Our current police commissioner seems content to hide behind the need for 'social intervention' when what we need now is police intervention.
Right now the criminals are winning the war. Introducing gun - and ammunition-sniffing dogs could be a game-changer.
Concerned about crime
St Andrew
