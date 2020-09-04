We need jobs, homes!

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to the prime minister and leader of the Opposition:

As a mental health patient I am very concerned about the high level of joblessness and homelessness within the community of the mentally ill.

Data from the Ministry of Health show that there are over 100,000 mentally ill people living in Jamaica today. Many of these mentally ill people are eminently qualified to work and can work well. However, due to the stigma associated with mental illness many of us who are mentally ill are discriminated against.

If increased jobs and productivity is to be the stimulus for growth and development, where does the consideration and participation of the mentally ill come in? What reforms will the Government and Opposition pursue to improve the well-being and social standing of the community of the mentally ill? How will the Parliament address the occupational segregation and employment discrimination of the mentally ill.

I am recommending that a joint select committee of Parliament be established to examine the unacceptable high level of unemployment and homelessness of the mentally ill. I think the time has come for some form of affirmative actions or reparations to be considered for the mentally ill to create an equitable and just society. Some of these affirmative actions can come in the form of legislation and social policies to protect the mentally ill.

I appeal to you two leaders to set the moral tone towards the treatment of the mentally ill. Mental health matters!

Andre Wellington

Mental health patient and advocate

Christiana, Manchester

andrewellington344@yahoo.com