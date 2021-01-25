We need the right kind of social intervention
Dear Editor,
The urgency of now dictates that there must be immediate, massive, and clinical social interventions from the State and its partners to stem the level of criminality now enveloping sections of our society.
For a country to be seeing these high levels of murders and other heinous crimes on such a consistent basis is cause for great concern, and an even greater concern as it was only a couple months ago the Government was given a landslide consecutive mandate at the polls.
There is always a direct link between the effectiveness of social interventions and crime levels in developing countries like Jamaica. However, for social interventions to be effective in getting the proverbial monkey of criminality off the back of Jamaica, land we love, our political leaders who wield tremendous power must, first, come to the realisation that only effective social interventions targeting vulnerable communities, demographics and social groups will result in reducing crime.
In this era of the world's worst pandemic, we are seeing a rise in rural and inner-city poverty, which will ultimately lead to further increase in criminality unless something is done to dramatically reverse the frightening situation.
Our leaders, especially those in Government, must therefore remove the politics from Government's social programmes, cut out corruption, and use the money saved from reduced corruption to increase funding of the needed social programmes.
All 63 constituencies have very strong pockets of crime and battle its attendant effects. If these constituency leaders make meaningful social interventions to stem crime in those pockets we would have gone a far way in reducing the grasp of the crime monster.
But, as we all know, it is in their best interest to have those pockets in that level of social abyss to maintain their local political power.
The evil that men do live after them, so with crime control out of the hands of those who are empowered to stem it, decades from now another writer will be writing a similar article like this one.
Fernandez Smith
Former Jamaica Labour Party councillor
fgeesmith@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy