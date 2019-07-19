We need to hear about our roads!

Dear Editor,

Our roads are deplorable, to say the least, as they have been lacking in maintenance for well over 60 years.

In the past two weeks radio talk shows have tried to get National Works Agency Corporate Communications Manager Stephen Shaw to answer our road maintenance complaints, but without success.

As it stands, even before talking about roads, a modicum of courtesy by the authorities is demanded.

The National Works Agency, in the past, did some shoddy work, while rebuffing the residents' offer to collaborate to put in sweat equity, but now there isn't even a conversation.

This was told by way of a letter to E G Hunter, the chief executive officer at the National Works Agency, several months ago. We have had no response.

I am embarrassed for Minister Desmond McKenzie, who sent men from his local government ministry to measure the roads over nine months ago and have not returned.

Town Clerk Errol Green promised this writer to visit to get a first-hand view of the conditions in May 2019, and we are still reeling from this no-show.

So forget the roads; we may die without them. B ut good God, give us courtesy!

Derrick Simon

President

Golden Spring Citizens' Association

derrickdsimon@yahoo.com