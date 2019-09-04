We need to protect ourselves

Dear Editor,

At least five people have been killed in Abaco when it hit The Bahamas as a category 5 hurricane with wind speeds of 185 mph on September 1, 2019 in the afternoon. It's a historic tragedy that needs analysis and assistance.

A total of 35 tropical cyclones have reached category 5 status in the Atlantic Ocean north of the equator, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. Only in 1932, 1933, 1961, 2005, 2007 and 2017 more than one category 5 hurricane formed. In four of those six years a member of Caricom was hit by a category 5 hurricane. Only in 2005 have more than two category 5 hurricanes formed, and only in 2007 and 2017 did more than one make landfall at category 5 strength. The period 2016 to 2019 is the longest sequence of consecutive years which all had at least one category 5 hurricane.

Hurricanes are powered by heat from the warm ocean, and with global warming more category 5 hurricanes are inevitable. The scientific data demonstrate that the members of Caricom are disproportionately hit by category 5 hurricanes. The developed countries like the United States and parts of Europe are less affected and have the economic might to be less hindered by hurricanes of such strength.

My assertion is therefore that developed countries have far less motives to address global warming and its effect on the climate. Expecting them to address it is like asking the wealthy to address a disease which rarely affects them.

We in Jamaica and the Caribbean must start to address it by using alternative sources of energy, such as wind and solar. It will benefit us and put the developed world on notice that the Caribbean is a 'small giant' that will look after her own interests, instead of being dependent.

Brian E Plummer

brianplummer@yahoo.com