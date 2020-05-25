We're beneficiaries of Oliver Clarke's legacy
Dear Editor,
The Insurance Association of Jamaica (IAJ) pauses to note the loss of one of the icons of the Jamaican business sector, Oliver Clarke.
In his more than 40 years in different areas of Jamaica's business life he has left an indelible mark and a path that is worthy of emulation by others. His role, both in the trenches and at a policy level at the Jamaica National Building Society, has created a truly remarkable and broad-based Jamaican institution which serves us here and those in the Jamaican Diaspora. The organisation has delivered great economic benefits to the working man in every nook and cranny of Jamaica.
His work as a media mogul has been underpinned by his fundamental belief in the free press being a critical institution in a democracy. One of his last acts in his distinguished media career was to be one of the drivers of the establishment of the RJRGleaner Communications Group. This is an undoubtable display of his business acumen in recognising the need for the Gleaner Company to transition to the new media landscape, both for its survival and relevance.
Despite his busy schedule, as a patriot he could always be relied on by successive governments to do public service. He played a pivotal role as chairman preparing the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Group for divestment after it had experienced Financial Sector Adjustment Company (Finsac) intervention.
The IAJ salutes his legacy of which the insurance industry is a beneficiary and extends its condolence to his family at this time of their bereavement.
May his soul rest in peace after such an outstanding and productive life.
Orville Johnson
Executive director
Insurance Association of Jamaica
iaj@cwjamaica.com
