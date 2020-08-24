We're going back to 1980s politicking

Dear Editor,

It is a very distressing fact that one political party in Jamaica can escape unscathed almost every time when they engage in corruption, conflict of interest, ethical dilemmas, internal squabbles, threats to harm, links with gangs or dons, yet the other party is constantly harassed by media, civil society, political watchdogs, so-called oversight bodies, and non-government organisations.

This is the case in Jamaica, the former being the People's National Party (PNP) the latter being the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Distasteful is too pleasant an adjective to adequately explain how, for decades, one party has been allowed on numerous occasions outright corruption. Think of Trafigura, Operation PRIDE; who will be charged for those billions of dollars? No one, I guess.

I cannot believe that in 2020, mere weeks before the general election in Jamaica, the country is once again plunged into a pre-1976 and 1980 state of treacherous, murderous idolators who want to use fear to earn power. Power is their sole aim, even over the lives of their very countrymen. It's heartbreaking. Who killed the JLP worker in Clarendon? Who is burning down the JLP workers' houses in Portmore?

Are we going to sit like lame ducks watching the very same tactic of 1980 being used to burn houses, attack groups, threaten or kill citizens because they support a different candidate?

I warned of a repeat of 1980 if we are not careful and if the police are not vigilant, but it seems some of us don't take heed.

If people want to continue to pretend this is not happening, be my guest, but I'm very ashamed and tired of this threat to our democracy. It is overtaking us as a nation once again.

Joseph Edwards

jdocforreal@gmail.com