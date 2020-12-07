We should go the extra mile to defeat crime — like COVID-19
Dear Editor,
We should treat crime and violence the same way we are treating COVID-19. We should put out great effort, or go the extra mile, in fighting crime and violence in Jamaica — just like how we are dealing with this novel coronavirus pandemic.
We should try to find ways to combat this crime monster, just like how we are trying to find a vaccine to save people's lives from this virus.
We should do our utmost in trying to conquer those who are handing out illegal guns to criminals to murder innocent people, the same way we are leaving no stone unturned in creating ways to bring this plague under perfect control.
The churches should pray the same way they pray against the virus. We should call out to God the same way to intervene in this crime problem, like how we are with COVID-19.
The number of people who have died so far from this virus this year requires divine intervention.
We should have been taking this crime problem seriously long ago, in the same way we are taking this pandemic. Otherwise, it seems unlikely that people will stop dying like flies in Jamaica at the hands of these barefaced gun “bwoys”.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
