We want justice for our lawmen and women!
Dear Editor,
“We want justice” has been a regular cry from Jamaicans against members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), but now we are seeking justice for the law men and women at this time.
Our country is presently facing the threat of the coronavirus and our law enforcement officers are called upon to extend themselves even more at this time. It is only fair that they are dealt with justly.
They have sworn to serve and protect us, the people, from crime and even a threat such as COVID-19. The officers do not get to stay home, like others, and they have to physically interact with the public as a part of their duties.
They cannot really exercise social distancing while searching suspects, writing tickets, and dealing with the myriad other duties they have to perform.
We, as a people, are not the easiest to deal with. This is evident with the videos that have gone viral showing citizens expressing blatant disregard for the curfew that the Government has imposed. The police acted quickly to physical arrest one man. Now, there is no way for the officers to know whether or not this man or any of his friends had been exposed to the virus by just looking at them.
There was also the case of the man who escaped from the quarantine facility and it was, again, the job of the police to recover him.
The Police Federation and the minister of national security need to do more than talk; they need to ensure that no officer is dispatched on duty without the necessary COVID-19 protection — adequate gloves, masks, hand sanitisers and anything else that the Ministry of Health would recommend.
It is evident across the world that the coronavirus is no respecter of persons, and Jamaica cannot afford for the officers to get infected.
We want justice! We want justice for our lawmen and women!
Bobby Morgan
bobbyamorgan@gmail.com
