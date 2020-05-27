Well done, Africa!
Dear Editor,
It is adequately clear that Africa's common challenges in a global environment are still numerous. However, the countries of Africa have managed to have low death rates caused by COVID-19 against all the predictions which were made by World Health Organization.
Whether the low death rates in Africa are caused by weather, luck, geographical location, food diet, or effective management of the virus, we still need to recognise and give credit to Africa.
This is the positive news that we should cherish from Africa and hope that the situation will continue to be like that as Africa defies all odds, predictions and probabilities.
Well done, Africa.
Handsen Chikowore
London, United Kingdom
hchikowore@hotmail.com
