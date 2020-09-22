What about home care?

D ear Editor,

As a Jamaican citizen I am weeping without stopping.

I'm in shock and horror on reading the news that there are plans to build mobile hospitals and other infrastructure.

The poor people of Jamaica only need additions to their houses to care for ailing family members. A hospital environment is sure to spur increased infections and nosocomial diseases. At home a caregiver can feed ailing family members to recovery. That is unlikely to happen in any hospital with overburdened practitioners.

My God, what an inhumane and unjust society we live in!

Congratulations to the undertakers; never out of business.

Ul Jem

