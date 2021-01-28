What about Parnassus in Clarendon?
Dear Editor,
I have just read an article in the Jamaica Observer publication of Wednesday, January 27, 2021 concerning plans by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green to regularise former cane lands in Parnassus, Trelawny.
I was unaware of the existence of a Parnassus in Trelawny, but I have long been acquainted with Parnassus in Clarendon. This a part of the Vere Plains bordering on the abandoned American wartime airfield, Vernam Field.
As a young man, more than 60 years ago, I was employed on this estate as a field bookkeeper and scale clerk. My job entailed participating in the supervision of planting, caring, and reaping of thousands of acres of sugar cane and writing payrolls for hundreds of labourers.
I was most appalled about two years ago when, on my way to visit the Milk River Bath, I passed through Parnassus and noted the absolute abandonment of these lands which once produced thousands of tons of sugar cane, plus a fair amount of bananas and also rice.
This is, indeed, a woeful waste, and whatever plans the minister of agriculture may have for another Parnassus he should also consider the Clarendon version.
The former “Spring Plains” idea was not a complete failure and may be revisited.
Ronald R Fagan
ronniefagan@mail.com
