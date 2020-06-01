What about Shahine Robinson?
Dear Editor,
The media show hosts and their set of frequent callers who always know how to 'run the country', have set up another contest to measure the performance of ministers of government. They gave laurels to the popular star boys who travel with their public relations entourage.
The five of us took to the bus stop again and asked about Shahine Robinson, minister of labour and social security. This minister works quietly and well with a dependable staff; without bugle, trumpet, and fanfare. She has no public relations consultants advertising and marketing her activities, and so this noiseless worker is not nominated.
Look at the hundreds of workers who have been trained and placed in jobs locally and overseas over the last two years. Look at the hundreds of pensioners, like us, whose lodgement is made, on time, every month.
An Immaculate Conception High School old girl, and daughter of community conscious Fakhourie family, the minister knows how to work hard and get things done without fanfare. Let us stop judging the book by its glossy cover and appreciate work done by non-limelight ministers.
We, retired professionals, wish the Minister of Labour Shahine Robinson would start up a local farm work programme to stem the flow of the unemployed under 30. The programme should be like the ones in America and Canada for some of us still want to bring back the agriculture to Jamaica. We, able pensioners, raise our hands to work, at minimum wage, to enable such a programme.
Veronica Blake Carnegie
veronica_carnegie@cwjamaica.com
Editor's note: The above note was first submitted in March 2018.
