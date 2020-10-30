What about the city lotto?
Dear Editor,
Once again I call on the Government to heed the voice of the people.
Fifteen years ago an application for a city lotto for the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) and all parish councils were drafted.
The main focus of the lotto was to have four gabion basket factories across the country that would build baskets not only for Jamaica but the Caribbean.
We are fixing roads and there are no programmes for the rivers, gullies and drains. The tributaries to the Sandy Gully have not been maintained or repaired for years. A programme is needed. The gabion basket programme would give hundreds of low-skilled and low-income workers jobs to build baskets at home.
Time to listen!
Lee Clarke
Former Kingston mayor
Councillor, Whitehall Division
Kingston 8
leetris51@yahoo.com
