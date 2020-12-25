What can be done to intimidate gunmen?
Dear Editor,
In the Bible, Delilah said to Samson: “What can we do to make you become as weak as any other men?”
Likewise, we are asking this very important question: What can we, the people of Jamaica or the Government of Jamaica, do to intimidate gunmen and criminals, and make them become very fearful and frightened, and think twice before murdering innocent people?
A US woman, Lisa Montgomery, is currently incarcerated on death row, and is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on January 12, 2021 at the United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute for committing a very serious crime, some years ago.
If other countries can find people guilty, without a shadow of a doubt, we can too.
Therefore, I firmly believe that if the Government should resume hanging, or even to have a try at it. This would bring down our serious crime rate.
The disciples of Jesus became very fearful and frightened and cried out to Him to save them as the rough sea threatened to overturn their boat. And that is exactly what we want to see: Gunbwoys and criminals become very fearful for their lives, to the point of deterring from carrying out their brutal acts.
Now, more than ever, the Government of Jamaica needs to protect its people from these wolves.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy