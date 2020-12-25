What can be done to intimidate gunmen?

Dear Editor,

In the Bible, Delilah said to Samson: “What can we do to make you become as weak as any other men?”

Likewise, we are asking this very important question: What can we, the people of Jamaica or the Government of Jamaica, do to intimidate gunmen and criminals, and make them become very fearful and frightened, and think twice before murdering innocent people?

A US woman, Lisa Montgomery, is currently incarcerated on death row, and is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on January 12, 2021 at the United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute for committing a very serious crime, some years ago.

If other countries can find people guilty, without a shadow of a doubt, we can too.

Therefore, I firmly believe that if the Government should resume hanging, or even to have a try at it. This would bring down our serious crime rate.

The disciples of Jesus became very fearful and frightened and cried out to Him to save them as the rough sea threatened to overturn their boat. And that is exactly what we want to see: Gunbwoys and criminals become very fearful for their lives, to the point of deterring from carrying out their brutal acts.

Now, more than ever, the Government of Jamaica needs to protect its people from these wolves.

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com