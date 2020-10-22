What does International Reptile Day have to do with us?
Dear Editor,
On entering the main gates of University of Technology, Jamaica, while in the company of a number of colleagues, we were greeted with a news item that Wednesday, October 21, 2020 is International Reptile Day. Amidst the search for relevance, some opined that there now seems to be a day for everything.
However, International Reptile Day is extremely significant to Jamaica on two levels. Firstly, Jamaica is the only country in the world with the natural formation of a crocodile or an alligator — with Portland and St Thomas being the head; May Pen the feet; and Hanover and Westmoreland the tail. Secondly, lying as it does surrounded by the Caribbean Sea, Jamaica displays similar characteristics to the crocodile or alligator in the water. That is, simultaneously unassuming and tumultuous as reflected in the beauty of tranquillity (paradise) and propensity for destruction (high levels of danger from criminal activities), the crocodile or alligator is dangerous but protected, thus drawing the wrath of residents in coastal areas when they venture outside of their natural habitat and pose a threat to residents, children in particular.
Perhaps this is an opportune time for the Commission on Education Transformation, led by Professor Orlando Patterson and mandated by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of Jamaica's education system to tell us why there are so many unconnected dots in our education system, such that even at the tertiary level, it is not appreciated that Jamaica is an alligator/crocodile.
Joan Francis
Museum and Heritage Preservation Officer
Lecturer, Archival Appraisal and Access University of Technology, Jamaica
ajfrancis08@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy