What hero status?

Dear Editor,

I am really struggling to come to terms with a lot of these people who seem to be misguided and calling for Robert Mugabe to be given the highest hero's status for black empowerment.

The first thing that comes to mind is: Are these people sincere?

The next question is: Are they insane?

Mugabe might have had the right ideas in his head, but the execution was totally dreadful. He left a trail of misused fertile farms, dilapidated health facilities, and more than four million citizens seeking sanctuary and better economic conditions because those in Zimbabwe were too hard for many to bear.

He masterminded corruption and there were grave human rights abuses under his leadership with Emmerson Mngagagwa as his right hand — not to mention the rotten electoral system which gave way for his right hand to take leadership when his party felt like he was no longer fit to lead them on the road to greed and corruption, which brought Zimbabwe to its knees.

The current president is not to be outdone as he is making more of a mess of it than Mugabe. Can you believe that in 2019 citizens are enduring 19 hours of no electricity? And, in the capital Harare, people are drinking polluted water evidenced by the recent cholera outbreak.

I feel all those people calling for Mugabe's hero status should be calling on the current president to fix the economy, reform the judicial system, and end all forms of human rights abuses and corruption in Zimbabwe.

Kudzai Clive Mashiri

kudzaimashiri@yahoo.com