What is Peter Bunting's real motivation?

Dear Editor,

The upcoming internal election for the position of president of the People's National Party (PNP) should be of concern to all Jamaicans. After all, we are, and have been, a two-party democracy, notwithstanding the official claim of a multi-party system. Who wins that internal election will have an integral role to play in the function of our country, whether or not the party forms the Government.

Bunting's expressed basis for challenging Dr Peter Phillips for the presidency has been because of poll results suggesting that Phillips cannot lead the PNP to victory over an Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

An innocent onlooker would want to believe that such concern from Bunting is solely out of consideration for ensuring the greatest prospects for the PNP forming the next Government after the upcoming general election. But is this so?

To me, it is clear that Bunting's interest is not the PNP, but that of his own ambition to be the candidate for becoming the next prime minister. I recall an interview with Dionne Jackson-Miller on All Angles in which she referenced the last polls on Opposition spokespersons' performance. The body language of Bunting was most telling when she indicated that he never polled above sixth place over the last two years. If Bunting were honestly concerned about the electoral prospects of the PNP, did he encourage any of those polling high to replace Dr Phillips since poll results are a critical factor?

It is clear that Bunting is only comfortable with polls that he has control over.

This reminds us of former US Democratic Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan's now famous words: “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.”

It is both curious and interesting that Bunting contracted Don Anderson to do polls for him but has not allowed Anderson to publicly discuss or clarify those very polls for completeness. How unusual and convenient. All published poll results on public issues have been openly discussed in the media. The Phillips team recently released their pollster to questioning by the media.

The predisposition of Bunting to not be transparent is most troubling for someone seeking to be leader of the PNP and possibly prime minster of Jamaica. It is even more worrying at this time with the current prime minister's failure to be completely transparent and open. And, amidst the many allegations of corruption in Government, resulting in two ministers having to demit office within two years, integrity matters!

Janique A McKenzie

Former Vice-President

People's National Party Youth Organization

janiqueamckenzie@gmail.com