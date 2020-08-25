What kind of Gov't are we voting for?

Dear Editor,

Why is nobody seriously holding the Jamaican Government accountable for its carelessness in calling a general election now? Now, in a time when we are experiencing a serious increase in COVID-19 cases, more than ever before. NOW, when our children should be returning to school. Now?!

I am amazed that all I hear on this issue is radio silence from my fellow citizens and pacifying reassurances from our leaders. All I see and hear on social media and mass media outlets are political endorsements from people who should have our best interest at heart.

Where are those people who usually call for accountability? I guess they are too busy running up and down on the campaign trail. My people, wake up! Open your eyes! What are we really putting ourselves at risk to vote for? Really!

I was almost fooled, too. Here I was applauding the current prime minister and his team for their quick response to the COVID-19 crisis and feeling a faux sense of security that, unlike other countries, I have a Government that actually cares about my health, safety and well-being. A Government who would never put politics over the safety of its citizens. But how wrong I was. Leave it to politics to reveal the true, ugly nature of a thing.

If I were to go to the polls on September 3, 2020 to cast a vote for any Administration, I would be voting for people who don't care in the least about me. I would be voting for people who see me as dispensable and people who are willing to put my health and safety at risk for a vote to satisfy their selfish need to be in power. As a result, I would not even think about leaving the safety of my home to vote for that kind of Administration. This election needs to be postponed, otherwise we haven't seen the worse of the COVID-19 spike.

I call for accountability and real action from our leaders, because calling for social distancing and wearing of masks is not enough. And, to those of us running behind these power-hungry fools, stop it! Stop putting yourselves at risk for nothing.

Amoya Allen

amoyaallen01@gmail.com