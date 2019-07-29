What of the prime minister's statutory declarations?

Dear Editor,

Due to allegations of wanton corruption on both sides since the year of our Independence from Britain in 1962, one would expect that Prime Minister Andrew Holness would have already posted his statutory declaration of his personal financial portfolio to the nation to show that he is committed to going along the straight and narrow.

So far, a whole week has passed and the prime minister hasn't let anyone have a peek at his portfolio, and neither the National Integrity Action (NIA) nor the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) has said even a whisper yet.

What is this going on? Is this to say that the nation is not serious on stamping out corruption? Is it that our anti-corruption bodies happen to go conveniently silent against corruption and not do their jobs?

In a television broadcast with NIA about corruption a Sunday or two ago, Minister of National Security Horace Chang stated that if we want accountability and good governance we have to pay for it, but we taxpayers have been paying for MOCA and NIA's upkeep and nothing is being done about possible acts of corruption.

Not a single politician has been prosecuted or imprisoned, even if a truckload of evidence and witnesses screamed that something was wrong.

The NIA should stop sleeping on the job and demand that the prime minister subject himself to having his records reviewed.

If he is trying to put his documents in order, still give it up for inspection. Let the financial investigators put the pieces of the puzzle together, unless he has something to hide from the public.

Felix Fonsi

felfonse23@gmail.com