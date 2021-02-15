What's in the name?

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to the Office of the Children's Advocate:

I wonder how committed we are to the safety, security, and the overall well-being of our children.

Yes, on paper we have done the work to ensure that Jamaica's children receive the best care, guidance, and support through their formative years. But, in practice, have we really?

I was deeply confused a few evenings ago when I happened across a popular gaming outlet in Kingston. On this particular evening a new sign had been added to the usual array. What stood out to me was, at first, it's colour, quite different from the usual yellow and green, but more importantly the sign read “Izizzi”. I continued on the journey home, occasionally coming back to the name I had read on the sign, but unable to make the connection.

That same evening I was mortified when I realised what really stood out about the “Izizzi” sign. The name is shared by a popular character from the video game World of Warcraft. The coincidence is uncanny and unnerving. The wizard-like character is easily recognisable and way too relatable to children for a gambling game to be allowed to share the moniker.

What's more, the target demographic of World of Warcraft is 13-17 years, so I'd rather not have something so easily identifiable dangling in front of their eyes.

Was there no due diligence? Were the proper checks not made? How could something like this slip through the cracks? Or was it deliberate? Whatever the reason, I'm calling for swift action to correct it.

I am lobbying the Children's Advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison and the executive director of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) to have this situation rectified. Our children are far too impressionable and precious for responsible adults to sit idly by as this happens.

Archibald Weathers

Elizabeth Avenue

St Andrew