What's the plan, Brogad?

Dear Editor,

It has been interesting to watch the Government's press conferences over the past few weeks.

Like most, I was focused in the early days on how many new cases where found and kept score like I would when watching a cricket match.

The relevance of those numbers are now only for optics and Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Health Minister Christopher Tufton must stop deflecting from the primary issues at play while thinking that the people of this country are being fooled by their social media advertising stunts and pats on each others backs.

The numbers are irrelevant simply because many who wish to be tested are not being tested. If persons who are sick and suspected of having the virus are not being tested and simply being told to “stay home” then of what value really is the number of confirmed cases being bandied about when they know full well that those numbers reflect only a fraction of the actual number of COVID-19 cases.

We have a health crisis, but there is a bigger one looming and the “Most Honourable Brogad” seems unaware of it. With thousands of people having lost their jobs, many others having taken pay cuts, and an economy grinding to a slow and painful halt, what is the plan of the Government while the pot continues to simmer?

Doesn't Brogad and his Cabinet see the gruesome and inevitable ending to this tale?

When the poor can no longer feed their families, isn't social unrest, rioting, and chaos the only obvious result or is the prime minister reading a different script from the one I am looking at?

The Government needs to articulate a clear plan for the country and, in particular, the poor and vulnerable to avoid the grim picture painted above. Instead of the orchestrated press conferences, which are far more about optics and perception of a plan, give us real substance.

I, for one, gave the Government an 'A' grade in the first few weeks of this crisis, but such accolades are now but distant memories. Before we all get the painful 'F' grade as a result of Brogad's inaction, I suggest that he wake up and realise that the simmering pot, which is the social fabric of this country, is just about ready to boil and bubble!

Leroy D

leroy.dixon651@gmail.com