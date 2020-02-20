What's up with the smells across the city?

Dear Editor,

For months the air quality has diminished significantly in the Corporate Area. While traversing the streets some very unpleasant odours are noticeable in New Kingston (Chelsea Avenue), Washington Boulevard (Calabar Mews and Cassia Park gully area), Waltham Park Road, and Olympic Way, to name a few places.

What disturbs me is that these odours — and they seem to be coming from faecal matter which should be transported through our sewerage system managed by the National Water Commission — are blatantly coming from our gullies and drains that connect with the regular thoroughfare.

The source of the mischief is not known, and I am not pointing fingers, but should this be happening?

Are the housing administrators and developers, or the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation officers, doing their work?

Where are the environmental authorities?

Concerned citizen