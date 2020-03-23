What's with this obsession with Cuba and China?

Dear Editor,

Yes, I do believe we Jamaicans should live peaceably with everyone, even if it's an autocratic government. But, truth be told, why are so many Jamaicans so obsessed with China and Cuba?

Calling COVID-19 the Chinese coronavirus or the Chinese virus is now a problem with some Jamaicans. Why are Jamaicans following the United States Chinese propaganda?

Why are Jamaicans taking the World Health Organization so seriously when they take the side of China daily?

Yes, Cuba is our neighbour, but how dare we buy the communist regime propaganda of Cuba health care being the best in the world because of the regime?

The people of Cuba are successful everywhere they go. The People's National Party and the Jamaica Labour Party should desist from normalising dictatorship.

Cubans were always educated way before Fidel Castro. In fact, their literacy rate was at 77 per cent pre-1959 — that ain't bad, according to UNESCO statistics.

Cuba's health system was always on top in this hemisphere. Why are some folks pretending like only communists and socialist regimes can have 100 per cent literacy rates? Why don't we talk about the Finnish and the Norwegian education systems?

I am grateful for the Cuban nurses and doctors coming here, but I know many of them would choose democracy over autocracy any day.

As of now, the two best drugs to fight the novel coronavirus disease are anti-malaria drugs — Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquin.

The Ministry of Health here should have a lot of those drugs due to our past with the malaria virus.

I am very upset with some Jamaicans praising China and Cuba so much. Many of these same people would never want a dictator to rule them, no matter what. We are freedom-loving people.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com