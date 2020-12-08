What to do with women beaters?

Dear Editor,

What should be done to women beaters? I would be very delighted to get some feedback from the public on this very important question.

Some measures have been put in place to protect women from their wicked and abusive spouses, but the problem still seems to be weighing heavily in the balance against them and they have also been found wanting, for keeping silent, against the 'batteration'.

Furthermore, some women who are being physically abused and are being threatened are still staying in the same places with their bullies when they should have run for cover. It may be easier said than done, but since they are being treated like punching bags, they should not delay or procrastinate in protecting themselves.

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com