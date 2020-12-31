Dear Editor,

I recall the opening line of the 1980 Festival Song by Stanley Beckford: “I'm dreaming of a new Jamaica, a land of peace and love.''

The year 1980, personally and nationally, was a most memorable one.

During August 1980 I met my only sister, Judie; in September I enrolled in high school; and in October I witnessed the landslide victory of the Opposition Jamaica Labour Party after a protracted election campaign marred by political violence.

It was shocking, then, that more than 800 people were killed in 1980.

In the aftermath of 1980 it appeared there was some form of national consensus among political, business, and community leaders that never again would we descend to that level of depravity. Significant improvements have been made in our electoral process since then, which has become a model for many countries.

But homicides have remained horrifying and, in 2005, 2009, and 2017, the murder figures surpassed 1,600. Statistics show our current homicide rate of 46/100,000 is nearly eight times the global average.

Ironically, if homicide figures in any year match 1980's, or is less than a thousand, many would see this as a good reason to heap praises on the authorities.

Where are we heading? Children born in the 80s grew up in a violent society and, as parents and grandparents now, we are witnessing an even more frightening reality for their children. I do not expect our crime problem to be solved overnight, but after more than 40 years, and as we look towards the dawn of a new year and decade, it is pertinent to ask: When will the new Jamaica be? What is preventing it? What will it take to realise this dream?

The inspiring words of former United States President John F Kennedy, who motivated the Americans to accomplish the seemingly impossible mission and landed two astronauts on the moon on July 20, 1969, is quite noteworthy: “It is the will to do it.''

And our own icon, reggae superstar Jimmy Cliff, has also been telling us for years that we can do it if we really want to.

I remain hopeful we can create a new, peaceful, and prosperous Jamaica.

Wishing all Jamaicans to stay safe, COVID-free, and the blessings of peace for the new year.

As the proverb goes: “Things don't happen, they are made to happen.''

Daive R Facey

DR.Facey@gmail.com