Where are J'cans on Trump?

Dear Editor,

I want to shout out to all supporters of US President Donald Trump with Jamaican ancestry. Even though they're few of us, history will judge us correctly that we were on the right side — nationalism over globalisation, the common man over the elite, conservatism over liberalism, and substance over perceived good behaviour.

I always wanted to see a poll done in Jamaica of the position held on Trump versus Joe Biden.

We've got one, though, through pollster Bill Johnson. Just over 1,000 Jamaicans were interviewed and some 58 per cent support Biden, seven per cent Trump, and 35 per cent unsure.

I am very surprised with this poll, because I'd thought that over 90 per cent of Jamaicans want Biden. I am also surprised that over one per cent supported Trump. Also, that 35 per cent remain not sure, to me, a Trump supporter, is good news. I believe the majority of them want to say Trump but fear saying it. Clearly 42 per cent of Jamaicans see through the mainstream media in Jamaica's and America's bias against Trump. Also, that same percentage ain't feeling sleepy Biden.

Jamaica is a very conservative society, and I believe if a pollster were to ask Jamaicans if they support the the Republicans over Democrats, instead of Trump over Biden, the numbers would be higher for the Republicans.

If Barack Obama were white they would've cursed him out. If Trump were black, they would big him up for being straightforward. Truly, it is colour first.

Anyway, I am betting on Trump, the underdog, to win again. I just don't see him losing Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Arizona, and Iowa. This election will be decided in Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Nevada, and New Hampshire; as well as Maine second district and Nebraska second district.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com