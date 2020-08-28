Where have all the Chinese workers gone?
Dear Editor,
My friends and I were just discussing that there seems to have been a mass exodus of all those Chinese people who were employed on the roadwork developments across the island, especially the “new Jamaica” ones in Constant Spring and Three Miles.
The work is, for the most part, done now, but there are some obvious imperfections in it — some people would say the finishing not neat.
Have the Chinese nationals returned to the land of their birth or have they found lodgings and a new life here on The Rock?
We, Jamaicans, are known to plant seeds wherever we go. LOL.
I know some among us were blaming the Chinese for the novel coronavirus, so I wonder if they have gone into hiding for fear of ignorant retaliation — worse now that the number of cases here is spiking.
I know they were not here to stay, but they seem to have just gone with the wind.
There are more roads in Jamaica in need of their quality of work because, whatever we may want to say about them, they do a far better job than many of our local contractors, and they usually come in within the budget. Because of them roadwork contract cost overruns are of the past.
Bring back the Chinese — if they're really gone.
Afronose
bigzy_2000@yahoo.com
