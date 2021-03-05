Where is the faith in God?

Dear Editor,

I am very disappointed in the Church of God, but prophecy is being fulfilled.

I saw an article online today from a well-known minister suggesting that pastors needed to start carrying guns. I feel so very saddened by this post, but all it does is to display the position of the Church in this era.

A true minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ is supposed to be a representative of God; his mouthpiece. Whatever comes from his mouth must edify others and bring glory and honour to God. God made a very strong declaration in Hebrews 11:6 that, without faith it is impossible to please God, so if a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, who is covered by the blood of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, no longer believes in the faith of God to protect Him, and feels the need to brandish a weapon in the temple of God for protection, then it only highlights the spirit of fear in him.

Fear is not of God. God's love perfected in us as true kingdom ambassadors casts out every spirit of fear that the enemy tries to inflict upon us. Matthew 10:28 says, “Don't be afraid of those who want to kill your body; they cannot touch your soul. Fear only God, who can destroy both soul and body in hell.”

Our main concern should be the status of our souls in this serious time. There are many Christian martyrs in times past. So if it is His will for you to die, you will die no matter how many guns you sling as a Christian.

God has been protecting His true prophets for thousands of years. Look at Elijah, he too was fearful because of the flesh. But God reassured him that those who are with him were more than those who are with them. In the end the dogs ate Jezebel's hand and God was glorified.

The same God of yesterday is the same God of today. How then can the world be encouraged to have faith and trust God, or even see us as examples to follow, if the Church of God and its representatives no longer have faith in the Word (Jesus Christ), and believe God will protect them?

1 Peter 4:17 says it's judgement time for God's own family. We're first in line. If it starts with us, think what it's going to be like for those who refuse God's message. If good people (righteous) barely make it, what's in store for the bad (unbelievers)?

What example is the Church of God setting for the world to follow? Judgement is coming for many of you, pastors. Many of you will be weighed in the balance by God and found wanting. Watch out!

It is by your fruits that you shall be known. God always protects His chosen. Why then should a pastor walk with a gun into the Church of God? I believe all that is happening is that God is slowly revealing the true hearts of these professed leaders in this age. The Church of God needs to repent as a body genuinely before God. Judgement is on its way, but there is still time for repentance.

Sapphyrr Stone

yourwordisthetruth@gmail.com