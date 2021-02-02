Dear Editor,

In the aftermath of a murder in church, many have observed that while Jamaica tops the Caribbean and Latin America in homicides, it also has the largest number of churches per square mile.

Understandably, some also ask: Where is the influence of the Church?

The question is a reasonable one. It may be applied to other areas of national life in terms of corruption, crime, and violence in general. But, where is the influence of the Church?

One of the most abused times in Jamaica is assembly time in many schools. School devotions are often a display of denominational parade, complete in some spaces with loud screaming and preaching to the children. To be fair, it is also one of the most amusing times to some staff and students, as they witness the competition to prove who will lead the best “devotions” based on entertainment value.

School assembly time might be better served with brief sensitisation presentations around universal principles of care, respect, and love. The same may be said for Sunday and Sabbath schools.

Too often children are turned off from so-called devotions in which singing some choruses is used as a control tool and to pass time, while the group awaits a late devotion leader/speaker. Of course, the children realise what is happening.

While the Church has the largest platform to reach the masses in Jamaica, we are way too divided to inspire change through universal principles informed by human rights for all. We need a culture in which we teach that it is okay for others to have different views and even different Christian perspectives. We must move away from approaches that suggest that there is only one way of seeing things if you are Christian.

What really are we teaching our children about conflict resolution? How is the material taught? For too many this is neither modelled at home, nor in church. The society is sick, selfish, and confused. 'Pulpit bullies' prevail. Domestic violence agents sometimes announce their crimes with pride. Child abusers rely on much cover from silent victims or the complicity of elected silence from a community.

Jamaica must, of necessity, nurture a culture of justice for one, and justice for all. The society needs a transformation from deep within.

Fr Sean Major-Campbell

Public theologian and advocate

seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com