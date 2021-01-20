Who else supports Cuthbert-Flynn?

Dear Editor,

Is Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn representing all women in Jamaica, and especially her party, by supporting abortion?

A record number of females were elected in the Lower House of Parliament. Fourteen of them are from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and four from the People's National Party (PNP).

The PNP is normally the party of pro-choice, while the JLP historically is the pro-life party.

I don't believe Juliet Cuthbert Flynn is speaking on behalf of the all the females in the JLP.

While I understand calls from members of the church for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to rein in Cuthbert-Flynn, that's against her freedom of speech and expression. I believe only Labourite delegates in her seat can rein her in by not letting her be their standard-bearer in the next general election.

Currently, Cuthbert-Flynn is the loudest when it comes to pro-choice defence; therefore, she needs competition from within. I believe the following JLP females should declare whether they support or oppose her; namely, Juliet Holness, Olivia Grange, Fayval Williams, Marlene Malahoo Forte, Marissa Dalrymple-Philibert, Ann-Marie Vaz, Kerensia Morrison, Marsha Smith, Rhoda Crawford, Michelle Charles, Krystal Lee, Tamika Davis, and Tova Hamilton.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com