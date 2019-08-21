Who is going to rescue Zimbabweans?
Dear Editor,
I am deeply saddened that the demonstration which was scheduled to take place on August 16, 2019 in Zimbabwe was banned. The demonstration was intended to draw attention to the situation there, highlighted by the fact that the sitting president of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa does not want to reform the repressive law.
Who is going to rescue Zimbabweans if their constitutional right to voice their concerns is thwarted?
Zimbabwe is sliding into the worst period it has seen, even compared to the Robert Mugabe regime.
The banned demonstration is adequate evidence that Mnangagwa and his government proxies are not willing to depart from the chains of Mugabe's brutality.
Surely, if Zimbabwe is serious about readmission into the Commonwealth and engaging with the international world what we witnessed on Friday, August 16 shows no commitment or effort being made.
I am deeply saddened that the international community continues to watch from afar while Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Government continue to oppress the people of Zimbabwe.
Kudzai Clive Mashiri
Human rights activist
Kent, UK
kudzaimashiri@yahoo.com
