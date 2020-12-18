Dear Editor,

Although the revamped National Identification and Registration Act (NIDS) tabled in the House recently by Prime Minister Andrew Holness is more appealing, I am scratching my head trying to understand who really benefits from NIDS.

One of the first things they teach you in marketing and advertising is that the consumer always asks of what benefit or value is this to me?

The NIDS will not be mandatory, so if only a small fraction of the population decides to get the NIDS with its biometric information such as facial image, fingerprints and manual signature, how will this be of benefit to anyone? Will the police, banks, or government offices have portable card readers to instantly validate NIDS cards when they are presented? Will NIDS reduce fraud and bank scamming? Will it stop crime? Will it help to expedite criminal cases? What efforts are being made to prevent fraudulent NIDS cards and how secure is the biometric information? Will persons be able to present NIDS cards to transact business? Will the NIDS card carry the TRN identifier? How will NIDS benefit service providers, if some customers have NIDS and others don't?

We are also in the middle of a pandemic, many individuals have lost jobs, businesses have seen sharp decline in revenues, tourism is on the decline, entertainment and hospitality industries came to a grinding halt since March 2020. Many have lost loved ones, others may be critically ill, is this the right time to push NIDS as a government priority considering the astronomical cost to implement it?

I am sure Holness can answer these questions adequately.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com