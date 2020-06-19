Who's at work at the Blood Bank?

Dear Editor,

I find it so depressing that when I try to make contact with the National Blood Transfusion Service to get information about donating blood it seems like no one works there. There is no answer from the telephone number that they advertise or the e-mail address that is on the site.

For about the two weeks now every number that has been listed has been called, but not answered.

One wonders if that may be the reason the blood bank at times is low on donors.

The public relations alone won't get them over the fence when the communications lines, such as the telephone line and e-mail, have not been answered. It is a turn-off, and to me is a waste of money.

Only when all the people who are placed to do a job do their best they will get results. The Ministry of Health needs to put people in charge who take their job seriously.

A concerned citizen