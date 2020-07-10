Who will join me in a march for justice?
Dear Editor,
The Jamaican justice system needs a change for the better.
How can a man who is said to have killed his wife by chopping her 38 times be given only 18 years in prison?
Have you ever been accidentally hit on your finger with a hammer? It is near-unbearable? Compare that to a machete going through flesh and bones. Can you imagine what that woman went through before she died?
That man should have been given a life sentence in prison for that type of murder, or he should have been given the death penalty.
Criminals proven to have committed serious crimes should never be given bail from the lock-ups.
Too many women are being brutally slaughtered by their spouses in this country, and are being exempted from drastic castigation, all because of a corrupt justice system.
If we should continue with this rotten justice system the murderers and criminals will not think twice before carrying out brutal assaults on us.
Let us prepare ourselves and head out to the streets to march against this “no good” justice system. Who will join me?
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
