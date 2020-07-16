Why have we kept the same old JPS?

Dear Editor,

Why does the country still have Jamaica Public Service (JPS) as a electricity-provider monopoly? Shouldn't the JPS by now have become just a stand-by supplier for the island and also be owned outright by the Jamaican people?

I think by now Jamaica should have been the “most-lighted” island in the Caribbean, because of its abundance of natural sunshine and wind, which would lend itself to Jamaica making full use of solar panels and wind generators to produce the electricity that they need — instead of having to be dependent on JPS for the on again, off again supply of electricity.

Why doesn't the Government of Jamaica allow all those who can afford it to import all the equipment that they need to be able to supply their own electricity?

I think it's time for all communities to be fitted with solar street lights and all government buildings should be fully fitted with solar panels. And I would like to see a law passed that says all new constructions must have a solar or a wind system installed. We cannot or should not continue to pay JPS more for the same old JPS — with electricity supply being uncertain and we have no clue that we're going to lose electricity, all while the company continues to still make huge profits. It's time for this to stop. We have to find a better way.

Robert Clarke

