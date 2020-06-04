Why is the Caribbean silent?
Dear Editor,
I am deeply traumatised by the death of George Floyd. The words “I can't breathe” haunt me as a black person.
Floyd's name has now been added to a long list of black people who have lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement in the United States of America.
I have read articles about peaceful protests in the United Kingdom, in Greece, and in Amsterdam, and in the despair that has surrounded the death of Floyd there is also some feeling of hope because people are no longer content to remain silent as injustice continues.
Today I read the headline 'Floyd's death in US spurs protests and outrage across Africa'. For years I have waited for African countries to recognise their power and to use it to vehemently denounce these acts. Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia, and Ghana, you have made me proud.
Racism affects us all, and a widespread and collective disgust for this type of behaviour needs to be shown.
So I ask, as a predominantly black country, why are we silent? Why is the Caribbean silent? Can we breathe?
Reece Walters
reecewalters21@hotmail.com
