Why is the Church silent?

“How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher?” — Romans 10: 14

How really can they hear without a preacher? Where are the Billy Grahams and Martin Luther King Jrs of today? Where is Jonah? The pandemic can only be healed through true repentance and forgiveness.

It is 2 Chronicles 7:14 which says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Yes, Christians, all of us that are not living good and upstanding lives before the Lord of heaven are holding the world ransom. We need to lay prostrate before the Lord and confess all those hidden sins and turn from our wicked ways so that He will heal our land. We need to acknowledge the God of heaven and implore Him to heal our land.

Jamaica has the most churches per square mile of any country in the world. Where is the salt to preserve our land? These are not normal days. Desperate times call for desperate measures! O man of God, be brave, insist on being heard. Request prime time slots in all the media houses, use social media to get the Word out. Be the brave and courageous Joshua of our day to see Jamaica through this crisis.

There have been commendable efforts aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 by the Government. However, without God in the midst, all our efforts will be in vain. I see commendable bold steps by the Jamaica Broilers Group for recognising that what we need currently is prayer. We have one of the loveliest anthems in the world which gives me goose bumps every time I hear it. It is such a powerful prayer. Why isn't the national anthem being sung/prayed at the start of the newscasts daily?

The loving father in heaven is waiting to heal our land; repent and turn to God today and watch Him heal our land. Jamaica, land we love!

