Why, KSAMC?
Dear Editor,
The following is an open letter to the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation:
I am surprised that the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) does not care about the city nor the citizens.
Why does the organisation approve churches to be operated as a backyard church to disturb me, my family, my tenants, and other neighbours?
Why did you approve one to operate at 32 Carnarvon Street in Rollington Town? Did they verifying if the church leader is ordained?
I believe the council is reckless and irresponsible in this duty.
My big question is: How can you approve a church in a yard?
These things need to be stopped. I can't be paying my taxes for noise.
As an aside, this church at Carnarvon Street seems questionable. What are its practices?
I am trying to save my sanity and to have some quietness.
Henry Miller
thetruthspeaks007@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy