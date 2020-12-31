Why, KSAMC?

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation:

I am surprised that the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) does not care about the city nor the citizens.

Why does the organisation approve churches to be operated as a backyard church to disturb me, my family, my tenants, and other neighbours?

Why did you approve one to operate at 32 Carnarvon Street in Rollington Town? Did they verifying if the church leader is ordained?

I believe the council is reckless and irresponsible in this duty.

My big question is: How can you approve a church in a yard?

These things need to be stopped. I can't be paying my taxes for noise.

As an aside, this church at Carnarvon Street seems questionable. What are its practices?

I am trying to save my sanity and to have some quietness.

Henry Miller

thetruthspeaks007@gmail.com